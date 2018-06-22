FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate Pride Month with these rainbow treats and eats

HOUSTON, Texas --
Check out this list of 22 delicious rainbow treats and eats perfect for Pride Month:

  • La Sicilia - Pride Flag Cookie and Graffiti Macaron
  • Bouchee @ Post Oak Uptown - Rainbow Pride Macarons

  • Inversion Cafe - Love Wins Latte
  • Shake Shack - Rainbow Pride Shake
  • PattyCakes Bakery - Pride Cupcake
  • Susie Cakes Bakery - Rainbow Heart Cookies

  • Creamistry - Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Sandwich
  • Tea By Sea - Rainbow Latte
  • El Bolillo Bakery - Unicorn Concha
  • Mystic Dessert Bar - Rainbow Cake
  • Kenny & Ziggy's - Rainbow Cookie
  • Brain Freeze Pasadena - Leche Sno-cone w/Fruity Pebbles
  • Mico's Ice Cream - Rolled Ice Cream Tacos
  • Candy Shack Daquiris - Frozen Daquiri
  • Boba & Cream - Donut Ice Cream Buns
  • Tuk-Tuk Crab - Halo-halo
  • Zero Degrees - Milk and Cereal Sundae
  • The Brooklyn Cafe - Rainbow Bagel
  • Empire Pizza - Cereal Pizza
  • Red Circle Ice Cream - Rainbow Churro Daddy
  • Three Brothers Bakery - Rainbow Cake

More News