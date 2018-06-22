La Sicilia - Pride Flag Cookie and Graffiti Macaron

Pride Flag Cookie and Graffiti Macaron Bouchee @ Post Oak Uptown - Rainbow Pride Macarons

- Rainbow Pride Macarons Inversion Cafe - Love Wins Latte

Love Wins Latte Shake Shack - Rainbow Pride Shake

Rainbow Pride Shake PattyCakes Bakery - Pride Cupcake

Pride Cupcake Susie Cakes Bakery - Rainbow Heart Cookies

- Rainbow Heart Cookies Creamistry - Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Sandwich

Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Sandwich Tea By Sea - Rainbow Latte

Rainbow Latte El Bolillo Bakery - Unicorn Concha

Unicorn Concha Mystic Dessert Bar - Rainbow Cake

Rainbow Cake Kenny & Ziggy's - Rainbow Cookie

Rainbow Cookie Brain Freeze Pasadena - Leche Sno-cone w/Fruity Pebbles

Leche Sno-cone w/Fruity Pebbles Mico's Ice Cream - Rolled Ice Cream Tacos

Rolled Ice Cream Tacos Candy Shack Daquiris - Frozen Daquiri

Frozen Daquiri Boba & Cream - Donut Ice Cream Buns

Donut Ice Cream Buns Tuk-Tuk Crab - Halo-halo

Halo-halo Zero Degrees - Milk and Cereal Sundae

Milk and Cereal Sundae The Brooklyn Cafe - Rainbow Bagel

Rainbow Bagel Empire Pizza - Cereal Pizza

Cereal Pizza Red Circle Ice Cream - Rainbow Churro Daddy

Rainbow Churro Daddy Three Brothers Bakery - Rainbow Cake

Check out this list of 22 delicious rainbow treats and eats perfect for Pride Month: