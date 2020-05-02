Food & Drink

Popular Houston restaurant delays opening

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At Pappy's Café on Houston's west side they've been cleaning, wiping and spraying.

"We're getting things ready. We're working it all out, getting everybody prepared, getting their minds in the right area to be comfortable with opening up," said owner Paul Braden.

He says they've decided to open up to the allowed 25 percent capacity slowly.

Opting to begin dine-in seating on Monday, May 4 instead of Friday, May 1 allowed by Gov. Greg Abbott's phase one strategy.

After the governor's announcement just days ago Braden said they rushed to meet all the new requirements.

They have paper menus, a sanitation station and plenty of social distancing inside the 4,000 sq. foot dining room.

His older brother, Dr. Albert Braden with MD VIP, is closely watching the governor's phased-in approach.

"I have no objection to his plan, just as long as we don't get a bump in the rise of new cases and of course deaths."

But Albert says he'd much prefer to see the stay-at-home order extended.

"China was under lockdown basically almost three months, and in Texas, it's approaching six weeks. You worry about, do we need another six weeks of this?"

Paul says he's spoken with his brother and is moving cautiously, eager to keep his business afloat while keeping his loyal customers safe.

"We're not going to be taking your drink and pouring from a pitcher of water. If you need a refill we're going to go to the back and bring you out another glass of water."

Pappy's Café curbside take-out is still operating with limited contact to customers.

Related topics:
food & drinkhoustoncoronaviruscafesreopen texasrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More TOP STORIES News