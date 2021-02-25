The winter storm may have passed, but need for food and water remains in high demand

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Food and water distributions will continue on Thursday for those in the Houston area.Lines filled up Barnett Stadium on Wednesday with families hoping to get their hands on much-needed essentials after the winter storm ravaged through the city last week.For some, there is some comfort in knowing that the Houston community is stepping up to help fill the need. Eyewitness News spoke with Ms. Dee Dee on Wednesday as she walked to pick up food from the site."Thank God for places like this where we can get a couple of things," she said.Like many in the area, she lost all of her food during last week's winter storm.Thanks to HISD and the Houston Food Bank, Ms. Dee Dee will have enough to food to fill her refrigerator this week."These type of events help multiple community members throughout the city of Houston," said Keith Lewis with HISD.Lewis said the distribution site has been a lifeline for many people in the community. The line of cars wrapped around the neighborhood surrounding Barnett Stadium, but for those who did not have a vehicle, many walked as long as it took to get there. Many even with the help of their children.Meanwhile, in the East End area, the need for hot food and non-perishable items are also in huge demand., a local church, has been hosting a food drive all week.On Thursday, the group will be handing out food at their location on 3603 Melva Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone is welcome."We love being out here," said the lead pastor of Elevate People, Brandon Barber. "When something happens in our city, we love to be hope on demand."All HISD students enrolled in face-to-face learning receive no-cost, individually wrapped breakfast and lunch meals served in their classroom or cafeteria. For a complete list of food distribution sites and times,