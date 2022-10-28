ABC13's Share Your Holidays 2022

Share Your Holidays
It's time to make the season brighter for those in need. Many families in the community are forced to choose between feeding their children and paying rent. ABC13 and The Houston Foodbank along with CITGO and Greater Houston Honda Dealers have teamed up to help these families with ABC13 Share Your Holidays! Donate now through November 29th by bringing non-perishable food items to a collection site listed below. Click Here for a list of most needed items.
You can also Text "SYH2022" to 71777 to Donate Today -or- Give Online Here.
The Live Drive will be hosted at The Houston Food Bank (535 Portwall St.) on November 29th from 6am-6pm!
If you are in need this season please contact the Houston Food Bank:
English: 713-547-8692
Spanish: 713-547-8693
2022 Share Your Holidays Donation Drop-Off Locations
Greater Houston Honda Dealers
Gillman Honda
10595 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX 77099
Russell & Smith Honda
2900 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054
Sterling McCall Honda
22575 US-59, Kingwood, TX 77339
Gillman Honda Ft. Bend
24875 Southwest Fwy, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Honda of Lake Jackson
215 TX-332, Lake Jackson, TX 77566
Community Honda
5700 East Fwy, Baytown, TX 77521
Classic Honda Galveston
8102 Broadway St, Galveston, TX 77554
Big Star Honda
11200 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034
Keating Honda
311 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX 77301
Honda of Tomball
22727 TX-249, Tomball, TX 77375
John Eagle Honda of Houston
18787 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77065
Honda Cars of Katy
21001 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77450
Honda of Clear Lake
2205 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573
Team Gillman North
17350 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090
Easy Honda
10250 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77043
Check back for a complete list of community partners drop off locations!