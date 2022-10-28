ABC13's Share Your Holidays 2022

Share Your Holidays

It's time to make the season brighter for those in need. Many families in the community are forced to choose between feeding their children and paying rent. ABC13 and The Houston Foodbank along with CITGO and Greater Houston Honda Dealers have teamed up to help these families with ABC13 Share Your Holidays! Donate now through November 29th by bringing non-perishable food items to a collection site listed below. Click Here for a list of most needed items.

You can also Text "SYH2022" to 71777 to Donate Today -or- Give Online Here.

The Live Drive will be hosted at The Houston Food Bank (535 Portwall St.) on November 29th from 6am-6pm!

SHARE YOUR HOLIDAYS SPONSORS



If you are in need this season please contact the Houston Food Bank:

English: 713-547-8692

Spanish: 713-547-8693

2022 Share Your Holidays Donation Drop-Off Locations

Greater Houston Honda Dealers

Gillman Honda

10595 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX 77099

Russell & Smith Honda

2900 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054

Sterling McCall Honda

22575 US-59, Kingwood, TX 77339

Gillman Honda Ft. Bend

24875 Southwest Fwy, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Honda of Lake Jackson

215 TX-332, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Community Honda

5700 East Fwy, Baytown, TX 77521

Classic Honda Galveston

8102 Broadway St, Galveston, TX 77554

Big Star Honda

11200 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034

Keating Honda

311 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX 77301

Honda of Tomball

22727 TX-249, Tomball, TX 77375

John Eagle Honda of Houston

18787 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77065

Honda Cars of Katy

21001 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77450

Honda of Clear Lake

2205 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573

Team Gillman North

17350 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090

Easy Honda

10250 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77043

Check back for a complete list of community partners drop off locations!