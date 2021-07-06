Relatives of murdered Houston family say suspect getting bond is 'very offensive'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10851270" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 10-year-old who was shot in the arm played dead after her father, mother and 6-year-old sister were all killed in their apartment. HPD is searching for the shooter.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a father, mother and the couple's little girl, who were all shot to death in their apartment, are upset the suspect was granted bond.Xavier Davis, 28, is charged with three counts of capital murder for the shooting deaths of Donyavia Lagway, Gregory Carhee and their daughter, 6-year-old Harmony Carhee. He is also charged with shooting the couple's 10-year-old daughter in the arm, and faces an unrelated charge of aggravated assault for a June incident involving his girlfriend.On Sunday, a bond was set at more than $1 million for the charges. Later that evening, bond was denied for two out of five charges. Even one denial keeps him in jail. Regardless, relatives of the victims told ABC13, giving him a bond offends them."I just couldn't believe they would give a bond to someone who murdered three people and a 6-year-old," said Dominique Robins, a cousin of the victims."I know everybody has rights. Animals have rights and he's an animal, but the bond should be rejected," added Angela Ervin, an aunt of the victims.According to Houston police, Davis shot the parents and their daughter in the head before stealing cash from their apartment on Fondren last Wednesday. Their 10-year-old daughter "played dead" to survive. An anonymous tip led police to Davis, and court records said a gun in his apartment matched the one used in the murders. He had an open warrant for allegedly beating up his girlfriend in June and was recently released from prison for armed robbery."It would have been nice to see all the courts on the capital murder cases say, 'No bond.' 'Bond denied.' Period. That would be appropriate," said Andy Kahan, director of victim services for Crime Stoppers of Houston.Davis is scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning, at which time the bond could be discussed again.