Flying tire smashes into woman's windshield on North Freeway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4856537" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Giant industrial spool rolls down highway as Houston drivers try to dodge it

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4560290" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Giant runaway spool sideswipes driver on I-10

A Houston woman survived a head-on crash with a tire that somehow broke free and bounded down the highway.The frightening incident happened on the North Freeway near Cypresswood Thursday morning.The woman told ABC13 that she was driving down the busy highway when a tire flew off an 18-wheeler, hit the median and then bounced on the roadway in front of her before colliding with her vehicle.She says she swerved her vehicle so that the tire would miss her and hit the passenger side.The tire left extensive damage to the windshield, and the dashboard is smashed in, but the driver was not injured.