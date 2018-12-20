Flying tire smashes into woman's windshield on North Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

Loose tire smashes vehicle on North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston woman survived a head-on crash with a tire that somehow broke free and bounded down the highway.

The frightening incident happened on the North Freeway near Cypresswood Thursday morning.

The woman told ABC13 that she was driving down the busy highway when a tire flew off an 18-wheeler, hit the median and then bounced on the roadway in front of her before colliding with her vehicle.

She says she swerved her vehicle so that the tire would miss her and hit the passenger side.

The tire left extensive damage to the windshield, and the dashboard is smashed in, but the driver was not injured.

SEE MORE:

Giant industrial spool rolls down highway as Houston drivers try to dodge it

EMBED More News Videos

Giant industrial spool rolls down highway as Houston drivers try to dodge it

'I don't want to die like that!' Driver says runaway spool sideswiped her car on I-10

EMBED More News Videos

Giant runaway spool sideswipes driver on I-10

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bar employees charged in deadly crash walk out of jail
Officers hurt in 3-vehicle crash on North Freeway
NEW VIDEO: Shooting victim Devyn Holmes practices standing up
Wife shoots husband and takes him to fire station: Deputies
Woman wakes up to find intruder touching her in her bedroom
THE 60: What was that mysterious light in the sky?
Christmas cards pour in for Deer Park man with dementia
Bar workers took tequila shots with drunk driver: prosecutors
Show More
Mom creates Santa letter for kids with parents working Christmas
5-year-old boy cries for help after being left on bus
Harris Co. ground zero for drunk driving in the U.S.
Body of missing Houston mom found covered in ditch
Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad
More News