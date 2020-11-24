Food & Drink

Flying Saucer Pie Company still sees long lines through pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even in the midst of the pandemic, Flying Saucer Pie Company's faithful lined up Tuesday morning to get coveted desserts ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

It's normal to see lines along the shop on Crosstimbers and this time was no different, except patrons were wearing masks.

To account for the safety of everyone, staff is asking people to social distance and continue to wear their face coverings.

The number of people inside the store at a time will also be limited.

"These are the best pies in Houston, so that's why I'm here," one customer told ABC13.

"Four pies. I got two pumpkin, one pecan and one strawberry. My girlfriend made me come get them. They must be good," one man said.

Strawberry is the top seller.

Flying Saucer Pie Company is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's closed on Thanksgiving.

