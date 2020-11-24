Flying Saucer Pie Company still sees long lines through pandemic

It's normal to see lines along the shop on Crosstimbers and this time was no different, except patrons were wearing masks.
To account for the safety of everyone, staff is asking people to social distance and continue to wear their face coverings.
The number of people inside the store at a time will also be limited.
"These are the best pies in Houston, so that's why I'm here," one customer told ABC13.
"Four pies. I got two pumpkin, one pecan and one strawberry. My girlfriend made me come get them. They must be good," one man said.
Strawberry is the top seller.
Flying Saucer Pie Company is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's closed on Thanksgiving.
LINES FOR DAYS: Look back at Flying Saucer Pie Company before the COVID-19 pandemic
Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.