Flu-fighting foods you can eat right now to strengthen your immune system

You might want to stock up on the garlic and sunflower seeds!

By
Now that flu season is here, we've come up with a list of flu-fighting foods you can eat right now to keep your immune system strong.

Load up on all the garlic your body can handle. Doctors say garlic has been shown to reduce the severity of cold and flu symptoms by increasing the activity of natural killer cells.

Don't reach for the orange juice to get your vitamin C fix. Instead, try kiwi. One cup of kiwi has 273 percent of your daily intake.

Vitamin C has also proven to help prevent illness in people who exercise.

It's the perfect season to eat all the pumpkin seeds you can get your hands on. This is a great source of zinc, which is essential when your body needs to kick an invader out.

You can also eat sunflower seeds for vitamin E, which supports a healthy immune system.

Finally, drinking water to help you stay hydrated is the best way to go. You can also drink unsweetened tea to add a little flavor.

The CDC recommends you get your flu shot by the end of October. You might also find some ways to save on the vaccine.

Ask your employer if they will be giving out free flu shots.

If not, visit your family doctor. Most insurance providers are required to cover the flu vaccine, so you will not be charged a copay. Make sure to call ahead to clarify.

If you don't want to bother with appointments, there are several places you can walk right into like Costco. They're offering the flu shot for $19.99. You do not need to be a member to get the shot.

The same goes for Sam's Club. They're giving the flu shot for $31.82 and will accept your insurance.

Walgreen's is charging $39.99. They also accept insurance.

CVS is charging $20 for those under 65. For those older than 65, it's $55. You can get a $5 discount using an in-store coupon.

Free or low-cost flu shots

