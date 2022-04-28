PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (KTRK) -- A Texas man has died after falling off a golf cart at a golf course community owned by Houston Astros owner Jim Crane.
Police in Port St. Lucie, Florida, identified the victim as 34-year-old Christopher Cipra, who was involved in the incident that happened at the Floridian National Golf Club late Tuesday night.
A preliminary investigation revealed three individuals left the clubhouse in a golf cart and were traveling back to a residence in the community, police said.
"The cart then went over a raised manhole cover, causing the victim who was standing in the rear of the golf cart to fall off and hit the roadway," Port St. Lucie police wrote in a news release.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two other people who were sitting inside the cart were not hurt.
Police later determined that another Texas man, 53-year-old John Hehr, was the operator of the cart. Hehr was arrested on a DUI manslaughter charge, though, police did not elaborate on any additional facts leading to his charge.
A check of jail records in Florida showed Hehr posted a $50,000 bond and was released.
Crane purchased the Floridian National Golf Club in 2010, after which renovations were made to refresh the community, the course's website said.
Floridian National is also a 40-minute drive from the Astros' spring training home in West Palm Beach.
34-year-old from Texas dies in golf cart accident at Houston Astros owner's golf course
Jim Crane purchased the Floridian National Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, in 2010, the course website says.
MANSLAUGHTER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News