pixar

Pixar film brings awareness to autism while making Filipino-American cinematic history

EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- "Float" features a father struggling to deal with his son who has the ability to fly.

We went to Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville and caught up with writer-producer Bobby Rubio, the man who created the short film.

"It's resonated with everyone because it's about being different, and I think everyone has at one point in their time of life felt like the outsider," Rubio said.

Rubio was inspired by one of his sons to create the story of a child who is different. Alex has autism.

Stephanie Ramirez of the Fresno Autism Network has watched "Float" many times.

"I think it's such a great description of what it's like to be a parent of a child with autism," Ramirez said.

Ramirez has assisted about 3,000 families since she started the network. She says "Float" resonated with her.

"From my perspective, it kind of feels like the isolation that you feel as a parent whether you're a mom or a dad," Ramirez said.

"Float" caught our attention long before it premiered on Disney+.

"It's been super exciting, and I have to thank you for championing it as well because I've gotten so much feedback," Rubio said.

The film not only raises autism awareness, but it also features Pixar's first Filipino animated characters.

"It's nice to be a voice for the Filipino community because we don't have much, and if I'm given this platform, I'll definitely take advantage of it," Rubio said.

Rubio said he never saw any Filipino faces on the big screen.

Many people who watch "Float" draw their own interpretations, which Rubio applauds.

Pixar has been very successful in illustrating personal stories.

Disney is the parent company of ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationemeryvilleautismpixardisneydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PIXAR
Artist recreates 'Toy Story' scenes on roof
Pixar's summer release 'Soul' postponed to November
'Onward' is now on Disney+
Behind the scenes of Pixar's "Onward"
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News