Fish oil leak causes large vapor cloud over parts of northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fish oil leak at a facility caused a large vapor cloud over parts of northwest Houston.

Firefighters arrived at Aker Biomarine Manufacturing in the 4400 block of Campbell Road around 3 a.m.

ABC13 learned that the company makes products like dog food and uses fish oil in products. Some of that oil escaped due to a leak in a pump.

Crews stopped the leak and the vapor cloud has been contained to the property. It is no danger to the public.

The spill is being cleaned up.

Officials are investigating what caused the leak.
