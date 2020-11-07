Health & Fitness

Harris County Fire Department paramedic battling COVID-19 in hospital

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- First responders all over the Houston area stepped up when the COVID-19 outbreak spread to keep essential services like hospitals, law enforcement agencies and food distributions running smoothly.

Many in the direct path of being infected with the virus lost their lives. Now, the family of a paramedic from west Harris County is asking for prayers as he fights for his life after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Working as a paramedic for 28 years, Gordon Baker now helps provide emergency rescue services to Katy residents with the Harris Co. ESD 48 Fire Department. He was placed on a ventilator to help him breathe after being hospitalized for a few weeks, according to EMS 48's Facebook page.

They are now asking for the public's thoughts and well wishes.

"We are asking for your support and prayers not only for him, but for all of our members and all first responders and healthcare workers everywhere who continue to fight this terrible disease," EMS 48 wrote in a post.

Baker suffered an off-duty injury about a year ago that prevented him from working, according to EMS 48's Facebook page. EMS 48 had organized a fundraiser to help pay for his recovery.
