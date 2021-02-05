From 1994: Tom Koch finds the woman who was listed first in the phonebook

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10315222" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> David and Raheel had a brush with greatness because ABC13 anchor Tom Koch is on the show, and he dropped some gems!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One morning way back in 1994, I was struggling to come up with a story idea.Someone in the newsroom mentioned a relative who was always called on last because her last name began with Z. I thought, 'Why not do a story on the person always called on first?' The first person in the phone book.I looked her up, called her and she agreed to an interview. Her name was Andee Aaby, of Norwegian ancestry. When I was finished with the interview, I decided to write the story with all As.Every word in the my story began with A. So, here's the story as it was written in 1994: