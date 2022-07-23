marines

1st Black 4-star general to be confirmed in Marines' 246-year history

U.S. Senate is expected to confirm Lieutenant General Michael Langley as the Marines' first Black four-star general.

That's one of the branch's highest rankings.

Lieutenant General Michael Langley has served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 35 years, CNN reported.

He is nominated to be the commander of the U.S. Africa Command, which oversees U.S. military presence in Africa.

The Senate Armed Services Committee held a confirmation hearing Thursday for Langley.

If the Senate confirms him, he would be the first Black four-star general in the Marines' 246-year history.
