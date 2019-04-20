Two homes burn for hours with no nearby fire hydrants, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters spent two hours extinguishing a large fire on East Mount Road near Mesa in northeast Houston.At around 4:30 a.m., an EMS unit was returning to their station when they noticed a plume of smoke coming from a nearby residence.The Sheldon fire department and Houston fire department responded and began assisting with the fire that spread into two homes.Occupants were inside at the time of the fire and were able to get out without any injuries.A Houston fire chief says they ran into an issue when they could not establish a water supply since there were no hydrants near them.Firefighter swiftly obtained tankers and were eventually able to get a handle of the fire and get it out.Officials say there were two vehicles parked under a car port that caught on fire along with the two houses.