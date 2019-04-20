Two homes burn for hours with no nearby fire hydrants, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters spent two hours extinguishing a large fire on East Mount Road near Mesa in northeast Houston.

At around 4:30 a.m., an EMS unit was returning to their station when they noticed a plume of smoke coming from a nearby residence.

The Sheldon fire department and Houston fire department responded and began assisting with the fire that spread into two homes.

Occupants were inside at the time of the fire and were able to get out without any injuries.

A Houston fire chief says they ran into an issue when they could not establish a water supply since there were no hydrants near them.

Firefighter swiftly obtained tankers and were eventually able to get a handle of the fire and get it out.

Officials say there were two vehicles parked under a car port that caught on fire along with the two houses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfire safetyfire rescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News