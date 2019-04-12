Firefighters rescue puppy and chinchilla from burning home in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters rescued two family pets from a burning home in northwest Houston.The home on 41st and Sue Barnett caught fire around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.Paramedics driving by happened to see the fire and called it in.No one was inside the home during the time of the fire, but the homeowner told firefighters that three pets were inside.Firefighters quickly went in and managed to save the puppy and chinchilla, but unfortunately the family's hedgehog died.