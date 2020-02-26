Firefighter pinned between fire truck and SUV while battling blaze

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters are demanding answers after one of their own was pinned between an aging firetruck and a department SUV while responding to a serious blaze at an apartment complex Monday evening.In video obtained by ABC13, the firefighter is heard yelling for help as he was stuck between the two vehicles.Several other firefighters are seen running to his rescue. They ended up having to get in the SUV and drive it forward to free him.The injured firefighter was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is reportedly sore and recovering.The fire union insists the truck's air brake was properly set, but somehow the truck dangerously kept rolling. The union president blames it on an aging fleet."Something failed last night, and it seems to be something with the aging fleet that has been neglected," said Marty Lancton with the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association. "Press conferences and pats on the back don't help keep our firefighters safe."According to the union, the truck, a reserve engine, has been taken out of service.The Houston Fire Department said the accident and what happened with the parking brake remains under investigation.Meanwhile, one person was rescued from the third floor of the apartment complex.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.