Alvin Volunteer Fire Department captain dies at home hours after battling fire, AVFD says

The fireman, Captain Charles D. Krampota , who went by Charlie, was in the AVFD for over 30 years.

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- An Alvin volunteer firefighter was found dead in his home after responding to a fire hours before, according to the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department.

On Friday, fireman Charles Krampota, 60, and AVFD were called to a structure fire on Susie Lane in Alvin.

Crews arrived at the scene and found a fully engulfed mobile home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and cleared the scene.

There were no residents inside the home, AVFD said.

A short few hours after, Krampota was found dead inside his home.

Krampota, who went by Charlie, was an employee with Alvin ISD for over 30 years and a captain in the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years.

"Charlie was an outstanding firefighter and friend to so many. One of the most dependable and hardworking individuals I have ever met. He will be sorely missed," Rex Klesel, chief of AVFD, said.

Alvin Independent School District released the following statement:

"Long-time employee, Charles Krampota, was a valuable part of the Alvin ISD family. He served our community for over 37 years with a willing heart and an infectious smile. Charles was always willing to help anyone and was a very talented individual. It is a tremendous loss for our district."

The Brazoria County Fire Marshal's Office and the state's FMO will investigate the cause of the mobile home fire and Krampota's death, according to AVFD.