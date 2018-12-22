Fire erupts at Ruiz Tortilleria restaurant in Houston's East End

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A fire destroyed a restaurant in Houston's East End Saturday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:00 a.m. at the Ruiz Tortilleria Y Taqueria on 6641 Canal Street.

The intense flames required dozens of firefighters to bring under control.

Investigators say three people were inside the restaurant during the fire, but were not injured.

However, a firefighter did need stitches after falling through the roof. He is expected to be okay.



An ABC13 viewer sent us video of the blazing flames, which showed smoke coming through the ceiling.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

