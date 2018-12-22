Fire erupts at Ruiz Tortilleria restaurant

One firefighter injured & will be OK. Three people inside and all got out ok. Cause under investigation. Restaurant near Canal and Cesar Chavez @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/huBERjAYFX — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) December 22, 2018

A fire destroyed a restaurant in Houston's East End Saturday morning.The fire was reported around 6:00 a.m. at the Ruiz Tortilleria Y Taqueria on 6641 Canal Street.The intense flames required dozens of firefighters to bring under control.Investigators say three people were inside the restaurant during the fire, but were not injured.However, a firefighter did need stitches after falling through the roof. He is expected to be okay.An ABC13 viewer sent us video of the blazing flames, which showed smoke coming through the ceiling.The cause of the fire is under investigation.