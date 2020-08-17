Personal Finance

Payroll tax suspension to start in September will increase employee take-home pay

HOUSTON, Texas -- Many people across the country might see their take-home pay increase next month.

Beginning Sept. 1, the payroll tax relief program is scheduled to start. With this program, a portion of income tax from an employee's paycheck that is usually withheld by their employer won't be anymore.

The program could help add about $100 back to an employee's monthly income, providing some relief to people who are struggling financially during the pandemic.

There has been some debate among policymakers about the legality of this program after Pres. Trump announced the move as part of his executive order for COVID-19 relief last week.

READ MORE: COVID-19 orders: A breakdown of Trump's actions on $400 weekly unemployment boost, evictions, student loans, payroll taxes

Since employers are responsible for withholding that money from employee paychecks, they'll also be responsible for adding the money back. This has many worried about who will be held responsible if the withheld tax has to be paid back.

"Under (Pres. Trump's) executive order, they could potentially and would have to pay back the FICA that they saved, but he has instructed the Secretary of Treasury to look to see if there is a way to do away with that," said Certified Public Accountant Ed Gardner.

Also, suspension of payroll taxes would see about $139 billion less that would go to Social Security.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepay raisecoronavirus helpmoneytaxescoronavirusstimulus fundscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19employmentirseconomypersonal financeu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Landlords can now apply for rent relief program
9 Houston-area districts go back to school today
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
SPONSORED: This 2020 Head Start program is now open for enrollment
Need help? Submit your questions about COVID-19 relief
Teen suspect accused of shooting child in robbery
FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
Show More
Mornings and evenings are about to feel more comfortable
Hostage situation over after 3 officers shot
$700K raised for 5-year-old boy allegedly killed by neighbor
Mother shot while sitting in car with son on Ella Blvd.
Former player becomes first-ever Black NFL team president
More TOP STORIES News