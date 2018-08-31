HOUSTON, Texas --Recent news has simply proven what Houstonians already know: the Bayou City is the capital of Southern cool and one of the top cities to live in the U.S. But what about our work life?
A new report finds the top companies delivering a great working experience for their employees - and the results could be somewhat surprising to locals.
A study by Indeed surveyed the top places to work in 12 hot American cities.
Houston and Austin are the sole Texas cities to appear in the list, which taps into the 72 million ratings and reviews listed on Indeed Company Pages. (The list centers on firms with corporate or satellite offices in each metro area.)
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.