PERSONAL FINANCE

Poker player turns $5 bet into $1 million at casino

EMBED </>More Videos

Poker player turns $5 bet into $1 million at Borgata. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 24, 2018.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey --
A man playing poker at an Atlantic City casino has won $1 million on a $5 bet.

The man, identified only as Harold M., made the three-card poker "6 Card Bonus" bet Saturday afternoon at the Borgata Hotel Casino.

He then hit a royal straight flush of diamonds, a hand that overcame 1-to-20 million odds.

The man was dealt the 10, queen and ace of diamonds.

The dealer's hand was the nine, jack and king of diamonds.

Casino officials say it's the first time this bet has been hit at the Borgata.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financecasinoborgatabuzzworthyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Gift card you just bought may have already been spent
Bank surprises single mom and pays off $150K in student loans
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Did grocery store play role in fiery crash involving police?
Man struck and killed by vehicle in Katy
Man appears in court for allegedly causing fiery crash
Mattress Mack hosting annual Christmas Day feast
Officer left with burns over 50 percent of body after crash
Jesus statue stolen from church in the 1930s back home
Rapper helps woman whose gifts were stolen out of trunk
Immigration activists project 'Jesus was a migrant' onto churches
Show More
Kevin Spacey releases video amid felony sex assault charge
Top 10 worst Christmas candy
8-year-old girl from Haiti has life-saving surgery
Mother claims child was discriminated against at ice rink
ABC13 reporters, anchors share their holiday cards
More News