A group of Long Island area co-workers have claimed the $437 million Mega Millions jackpot for the Jan. 1 drawing, the largest jackpot in New York Lottery history.The 23-member group has claimed the prize through the New Life 2019, LLC, opting to take the lump sum payment totaling $262,213,914.They will receive a net check of $176,155,308 after required state and federal withholding.They have also chosen to remain anonymous.Representatives of New Life 2019, LLC, said they play the lottery weekly, with each member putting a dollar in an envelope that one member takes to purchase the group's tickets.The jackpot winning ticket was purchased as part of a New York Lottery $5 Super Pack, and the winning numbers for the drawing were 34-44-57-62-70, with Mega Ball 14.The Super Pack offers one Quick Pick game for each of New York's jackpot games: Mega Millions, Powerball and Lotto.It is the first time the purchase of a Super Pack has included a winning jackpot ticket.As they all started showing up for work two days after the drawing, word spread that they won the Mega Millions jackpot.They said there was a lot of crying, hugging and jumping around that day, and many of the members double and triple checked the ticket in disbelief.The representatives said that most of the employees will continue working because they view themselves as a family and not just co-workers.Plans among the New Life group for the winnings include new houses, college funds for their children, and travel.The winning ticket was purchased at Brookville Auto Service, and the retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus from the New York Lottery for selling the jackpot winning ticket.Prior to New Life 2019 LLC's $437 million win, the biggest jackpot in New York Lottery history was won by Harold Diamond. The retired elementary school principal was the sole winner of a $326 million Mega Millions jackpot in 2014.The last New York Mega Millions jackpot winner was Wayne Harris who won $105 million in 2017.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.