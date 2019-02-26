PERSONAL FINANCE

How to easily find and receive unclaimed cash

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas has returned more than $3 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners.

By
Texas has returned more than $3 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners according to claimittexas.org. We tracked down one Houston resident who was shocked to find out how much money he had coming to him.

"A friend had told me that he had some unclaimed property so I decided to go in and check not only one, but two unclaimed properties for me," said Steven Shannon.

Using claimittexas.org, Shannon, who is now a music teacher, found out he had missed a paycheck from a former job.

"Years later, here I am, I'm getting a check for $900 from Starbucks and then $500 for this undisclosed thing. I'll take it. Any money is good for this teacher," said Shannon.

Shannon is now $1,400 richer and it took less than 30 minutes to find.

"It was very easy," said Shannon.

It's as simple as typing in your first and last name then searching through a list for an address you may have once lived at.

During our demonstration, Shannon ended up finding a third unclaimed property check for $55.

"You have to further go in and show some documentation that you lived at that address. I took pictures of the documents and snapped it with my phone and sent it to the State of Texas," said Shannon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeunclaimed fundsmoneytexas newsstretch your dollarHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Average tax refunds fall for third straight week
Digital Deal of the Day
Winner of $1.5B Mega Millions jackpot still remains mystery
SPONSORED: Importance of Financial Planning and Wealth Management
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Woman died following transfusion of wrong blood type: Report
It will cost $25 to drive the Grand Parkway
Hail possible with thunderstorms today
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston
VIDEO: Arizona man nearly buried by snow
Former NBA star Mike Bibby accused of sexual misconduct
Man buys $540 in cookies so Girl Scouts can escape cold
Show More
WWE star Roman Reigns announces his leukemia is in remission
Police officer charged with aggravated rape of a child
Average tax refunds fall for third straight week
Facebook works to stop spread of anti-vaccine misinformation
Train moving after 183 stuck on Amtrak since Sunday
More News