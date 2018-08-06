Take a stroll through areas such as River Oaks, Memorial, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, or West University - named one of the richest neighborhoods in America - and one thing becomes clear: the Houston area is home to vast wealth.But just what is required to be considered wealthy here? A new report reveals the exact figure Houstonians believe it takes to be rich or financially comfortable.Houston residents say it takes a net worth of $2.5 million to be considered wealthy and $1.5 million to feel financially comfortable, according to data released by Schwab's Modern Wealth Index.Both numbers are slightly above the respective national averages of $2.4 million and $1.4 million - and also just ahead of the amounts that Dallas residents reported: it takes $2.4 million to be wealthy in Dallas and $1.3 million to feel financially comfortable.