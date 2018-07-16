PERSONAL FINANCE

Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket

A huge lottery prize is tearing a family apart over who is the rightful winner of the cash. (KTRK)

In Canada, a large lottery prize has a family at odds over who's the rightful winner.

Barb Reddick says she gave her nephew cash to buy a lottery ticket for her.

When the lottery was drawn, Barb was the lucky winner of the $1.2 million jackpot. But what she didn't realize is her nephew also put his name on the ticket, forcing her to split the prize.

"All three of them. They're dead to me," Barb said. "What they did to me and I was so good to Tyrone since he was born."

Tyrone says his aunt agreed to split the cash with him before he bought the ticket.

But Barb says no agreement was ever made.

Both have now lawyered up and will argue their case in court
