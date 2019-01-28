FBI joins search for 14-year-old girl missing for two weeks

The FBI is joining police in the search for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared almost two weeks ago.Savannah Pruitt was last seen at her home on Jan. 13.Investigators were able to track the location of her cell phone two weeks ago, but her phone has been off since then.Pruitt is described as white, 5 feet and 3 inches, 110 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. There is no clothing description.Her parents say they have no reason to believe their daughter ran away.