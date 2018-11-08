New details came out in court as a father is accused of killing one of his kids in a drunk driving crash.Fernando Carcamo, 30, has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault causing bodily injury.The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of W. Mount Houston where deputies say Carcamo was driving a 2007 Chevrolet at a high rate of speed.Authorities say Carcamo struck the rear of a Dodge Ram, spun around and hit a second vehicle.Carcamo's kids, an 8-year-old in the front seat and a 5-year-old in the back, did not have their seatbelts on at the time of the crash, according to authorities. The 8-year-old boy died at the scene, and the 5-year-old suffered a traumatic head and neck injury."Just a very horrific scene. It appears the children had been picked up at a school. You can still see the backpack on them, so it's just a very horrific sight," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "It's just heartbreaking."Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash."There's evidence that he was intoxicated at the time of this fatal accident, so we are pursuing a murder charge," Gonzalez said Wednesday.Court documents show Carcamo's bond has been set at $60,000.