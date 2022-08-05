Father charged in death of 1-month-old son at W. Houston Motel 6 to appear in front of judge Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father charged in the death of his 1-month-old son at a west Houston motel will go before a judge Friday morning.

Jamal Edward Robertson, 33, is accused of beating his baby, Santana Robertson, because he was crying, court records show.

The baby was found lifeless Tuesday afternoon when Houston police was called out to a Motel 6 located at 15101 Katy Freeway near Highway 6.

Initially, there was very little information about what happened, but now we are hearing claims from Santana's mother with allegations of what she said went down in the motel room.

Alana Gabriel claimed Robertson hit and shook their son because he would not stop crying. Gabriel said she tried to intervene, but Robertson was violent with her and she was afraid of him.

She said she fell asleep that day and woke up and realized Santana was dead.

"This is not OK. You could've just walked away. You didn't have to do that to your own child, especially my child," Gabriel said.

Gabriel also said Robertson was jealous of the attention the baby was getting.

"Santana did not ask to come into this world. He's just a little baby. He was a good baby. He was a happy baby and this is what you do. You could have took it out on me, not him," Gabriel said.

Robertson is being charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury in this case.

He also faces charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault of a family member, court documents show, from previous unrelated incidents. His bonds total more than $900,000.

The cause of death of the baby is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

