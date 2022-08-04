Father charged in death of 1-month-old boy found unresponsive at motel off I-10

Investigators did not provide much information about the baby, including the exact age, gender, or relationship to the person in custody.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The father of a 1-month-old boy found dead at a west Houston motel on Tuesday has been charged.

Jamal Edward Robertson, 33, is charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury.

He also faces charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault of a family member, court documents show.

Houston police were called to the Motel 6 located at 15101 Katy Freeway near Highway 6 around 3:30 p.m. and discovered the unresponsive infant.

The 1-month-old boy was taken to Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers took at least one person into custody the day the discovery was made.

In an update Thursday, police said the infant was the 1-month-old son of the suspect.

Robertson was detained and subsequently charged following a preliminary investigation of the injuries found on the child, police said.

The cause of death of the baby is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.