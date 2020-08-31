Houston man accused of sexually molesting and killing his baby daughter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man is under arrest, accused of molesting and killing his own infant daughter.Early on Monday, Aug. 24, Harris County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 15000 block of Westpark, where a baby wasn't breathing. EMS personnel treated 9-month-old Savayah Mason, who was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.According to officials, the baby's autopsy determined she had been sexually assaulted and died due to asphyxiation during the assault.Homicide investigators say the baby's father, Luis Luna, was responsible for her death. Luna, 23, has been charged with capital murder.Late last week, officials issued a warrant for Luna's arrest. He was taken into custody on Monday by the Harris County Sheriff's Office and several assisting agencies.