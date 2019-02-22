BEAUMONT, Texas --A Texas man was charged with capital murder after investigators say he killed his 2-year-old daughter with a hammer.
Police say 26-year-old Yovahnis Roque used a hammer to beat her to death and left her inside a bedroom closet.
Roque told Judge Courtney Arkeen that the government made him do it.
"I did not kill my daughter," Roque said in court. "I'm moving without control. I'm moving without control. Please listen to me."
If convicted, Roque would face the death penalty or life in prison.
"I've been doing this for 29 years and I'll be honest with you, this is the worst case I've ever seen," Robert Enmon, a detective with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, told KFDM-TV. "This has affected a lot of the officers. You never forget this. This is what you have nightmares over."
At the time of the killing, Roque's mother was seeking a mental health warrant for him.
Roque is being held on $2 million bond.