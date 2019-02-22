Texas man charged with capital murder for allegedly killing daughter with hammer

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas man is facing capital murder charges after claiming the government made him beat his daughter to death.

BEAUMONT, Texas --
A Texas man was charged with capital murder after investigators say he killed his 2-year-old daughter with a hammer.

Police say 26-year-old Yovahnis Roque used a hammer to beat her to death and left her inside a bedroom closet.

Roque told Judge Courtney Arkeen that the government made him do it.

"I did not kill my daughter," Roque said in court. "I'm moving without control. I'm moving without control. Please listen to me."

If convicted, Roque would face the death penalty or life in prison.

"I've been doing this for 29 years and I'll be honest with you, this is the worst case I've ever seen," Robert Enmon, a detective with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, told KFDM-TV. "This has affected a lot of the officers. You never forget this. This is what you have nightmares over."

At the time of the killing, Roque's mother was seeking a mental health warrant for him.

Roque is being held on $2 million bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedtexas newsmurderBeaumont
Top Stories
Brothers shot to death in rooftop ambush in E. Houston
Video clears men who confronted 29-year-old who died: lawyer
Driver and passengers in custody after police chase
Is this the end of toll roads in Texas?
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, in police custody
Houston Weather: Showers and storms for the Rodeo Parade
La Marque Little League's 2019 season could be in jeopardy
72-year-old with cancer was unaware HPD raided his home
Show More
Ex-COCISD teacher arrested for alleged improper relationship
FDA to approve ketamine nasal spray for depression
9 dogs and a cat seized in alleged neglect case in Magnolia
Charges dismissed in case of KS Schlitterbahn water slide death
KTLA news anchor's cause of death released
More News