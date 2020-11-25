1 person hospitalized after train crash in east Harris County

At least one person has been taken to a hospital by LifeFlight following a crash involving a train in east Harris County.

The accident happened at around 5 p.m. Wednesday between Sheldon Road and Highway 90.

It is unknown if anyone aboard the train was injured. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC13 will update with more information once details become available.
