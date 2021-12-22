plane crash

Pilot killed in crash after collision with paraglider in Fort Bend County identified

At least 1 killed in Fulshear-area plane crash

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's office has identified the pilot that was killed after the small plane he was in collided with a paraglider.

The pilot was identified as 35-year-old Robert Gruss.

The crash happened Tuesday at about 9:40 a.m. in the 3500 block of Bowser in the Fulshear area.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Cessna 208 plane collided with a paraglider midair, killing both pilots on each aircraft.



Officials said the pilot in the Cessna was flying from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Victoria Regional Airport.

SkyEye video from the scene showed what appeared to be debris from the crash. At least one parachute was also seen on the ground in the area.

The identity of the person onboard the paraglider remains unknown.
