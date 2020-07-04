5 dead after semi-trailer crash near Garner State Park

LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) -- Five people from Houston died in a two vehicle crash near Garner State Park earlier this week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety in Laredo.The accident happened Sunday, June 28 at around 7 p.m. on Highway US 83 just eight miles south of Leakey.Investigators said a Toyota SUV failed to yield the right of way while trying to make a turn onto Highway US 83. It was traveling west on Farm to Market Road 1050 approaching the T-intersection.The SUV was struck on its left side by a Club Cadet truck tractor semi-trailer traveling north on US 83.The driver and passengers of the SUV were all pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the SUV, Jennifer Portillo, 25, and passengers Maria Estrada, 36; Alberto Rodriguez, 43, and Kevin Rodriguez, 11, died that Sunday.The other passenger, Lily Carina Rodriguez, 14, died a few days later on Friday.A 16-year-old, 14-year-old and an 11-month-old baby were also passengers in the SUV who survived the crash.The driver of the semi-trailer was rushed to a hospital in Uvalde. His last known condition was that he was in stable condition.The DPS conducted a further investigation.