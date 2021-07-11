1 killed after running red light, crash on Southwest Freeway feeder road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died early Sunday after their car crashed into an SUV on a southwest Houston freeway feeder road.It happened around 3 a.m. at Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet.The victim was southbound on the feeder road at a high rate of speed when the driver ran a red light and slammed into the SUV, according to Houston police.The impact of the crash sent the car into a concrete pillar under the freeway bridge.The driver died at the scene, police said.A passenger inside the car was taken to a hospital where they were stable.The driver and passenger inside the SUV were also hospitalized and were stable.The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.