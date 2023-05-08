A two-year-old was hit and killed by a driver at a southwest Houston apartment parking lot, according to police.

2-year-old hit and killed while playing in apartment parking lot, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A two-year-old boy is dead after police say a driver backing up in a southwest Houston apartment complex hit and killed the child while he was playing outside.

Houston police responded to the apartments at 6031 Ranchester near Bellwood at about 7:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said the child was playing in the parking lot when a driver in a red sedan ran him over while backing up.

The two-year-old was transported to Texas Children's Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the driver left the scene after the crash.

Police later located a person believed to have been involved in the crash and are questioning that person.