HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The NBA's undisputed sneaker king added another exclusive shoe to his extensive collection over the weekend.
Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker unveiled his collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti, called the 'Urchin Rocks.'
According to Giuseppe Zanotti's website, the shoe is blocked in red and black as a nod to the Rockets color scheme. The upper is a smooth, rubberized leather with a black suede toe and a sculpted rubber outsole.
But if you're looking to cop a pair, be prepared to break the bank.
Only 30 pairs of Urchin Rocks were made, with the retail price setting you back $900.