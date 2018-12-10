STYLE & FASHION

Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker unveils exclusive sneaker collaboration

EMBED </>More Videos

P.J. Tucker's reputation as the NBA's ultimate sneaker king soared to new heights with his limited 'Urchin Rocks' release.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The NBA's undisputed sneaker king added another exclusive shoe to his extensive collection over the weekend.

Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker unveiled his collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti, called the 'Urchin Rocks.'

RELATED: P.J. Tucker seen at fashion show in Milan

According to Giuseppe Zanotti's website, the shoe is blocked in red and black as a nod to the Rockets color scheme. The upper is a smooth, rubberized leather with a black suede toe and a sculpted rubber outsole.

But if you're looking to cop a pair, be prepared to break the bank.

RELATED: Dressing an MVP: James Harden's stylist on his star style

Only 30 pairs of Urchin Rocks were made, with the retail price setting you back $900.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionshoesHouston RocketsNBAfashionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Columbia releases 1979-style Star Wars coat
Egyptian actress could face prison over revealing dress
George H.W. Bush to make final fashion statement with socks
PHOTOS: Duchess Meghan's tour style
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Woman arrested after stripping naked during chase: Police
Man gives up first-class seat for woman and her baby
Professor: Straight A's don't lead to career success
2 people shot in possible 'parking lot rage'
Man charged more than $1,000 for penny Whopper deal
Search intensifies for mom who vanished on Thanksgiving Day
Man playing Russian roulette calls VA hotline during standoff
Show More
Massive 5-alarm fire erupts in Philadelphia
Yolanda Ford beats 24-year Mayor Allen Owen in Missouri City
Sully HW Bush recognized at CNN Heroes awards
Lake Conroe to reopen after heavy rain and debris forced closure
Student walks stage for graduation despite spinal injury
More News