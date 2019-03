EMBED >More News Videos Don't break the bank for prom. Here's how to save on the dress.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prom costs are plenty high, but guys could actually save money on the tux if they think outside the box.Buying a tuxedo could actually be a money-saver in the long run.Suit Mart has a prom tux package with a tuxedo, shirt, vest, bow tie and pair of shoes for $140. That's only about $40 more than some rental costs."It's a very good investment. You don't realize how many affairs you go to that you'll need a tuxedo," said Gary Dante of Suit Mart.