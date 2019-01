A mother daughter pair is going viral again for re-creating celebrities' designer looks.It all started when Alya Chaglar, @seasunstefunny on Instagram , saw a photo of Rihanna in a bright blue Molly Goddard dress in late 2017.Fast forward, the duo has gained tons of followers on Instagram, using only household items to recreate celeb looks, like Lady Gaga's periwinkle Golden Globes dress by Valentino.They also recreated a famous red carpet look inspired by Edda Grimes.They've used items such as paper, markers, and balloons to create some of their most famous outfit reactions.