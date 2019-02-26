GAME CHANGERS

Christina Greene's jewelry line got its big break at RodeoHouston

Houston designer Christina Greene's jewelry is in 50 stores across the country, including Dillard's.

Laura Taglialavore
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
From turquoise to hatbands, Houston jeweler Christina Greene is known for her rustic, chic designs, which are perfect for rodeo season.

Greene's big break came several years ago, when she started selling her handmade jewelry at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The exposure helped attract the attention of dozens of stores across the country, including Dillard's.

Greene has also designed certain jewelry to raise money for charitable causes, including the Texas Strong necklace she created after Hurricane Harvey. The lifelong rodeo-goer also donates her pieces to auctions at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. She's part of the rodeo's Trailblazers committee and has served as vice chairman on the Mutton Bustin' committee.

ABC13 caught up with Greene to find out what makes her collection so unique.

To check out the Christina Greene collection, click here.
