Houston designer brings fairy tale fashion to the runway

A Houston designer is bringing fairy tale-worthy fashion to runways across the country, including New York Fashion Week.
Chasity Sereal is known for her whimsical style and non-traditional wedding gowns.
"I have some brides who don't like traditional colors," she says. "I've actually had a bride order a black gown."
From elegant bridal jumpsuits, to blinged-out bouquets, Sereal's unique collections offer plenty of modern looks for a truly signature wedding. Her custom gowns are also highly requested during prom season.
ABC13 caught up with the self-taught designer to find out how she learned to create high fashion with a little help from YouTube.
To view Chasity Sereal's designs, click here.
