Houston designer brings fairy tale fashion to the runway

Designer Chasity Sereal used YouTube and sewing books to teach herself how to create elegant gowns. Since then, she's opened her own studio in West Houston and has rocked the runway at New York Fashion Week.

By Laura Taglialavore
A Houston designer is bringing fairy tale-worthy fashion to runways across the country, including New York Fashion Week.

Chasity Sereal is known for her whimsical style and non-traditional wedding gowns.

"I have some brides who don't like traditional colors," she says. "I've actually had a bride order a black gown."

From elegant bridal jumpsuits, to blinged-out bouquets, Sereal's unique collections offer plenty of modern looks for a truly signature wedding. Her custom gowns are also highly requested during prom season.

ABC13 caught up with the self-taught designer to find out how she learned to create high fashion with a little help from YouTube.

