Bling out your Astros gear for less

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Support our Astros moving forward to the American League Championship Series with blinged-out gear!

You don't have to go out and spend money on Astros gear when you can personalize the clothes you already have.

You can jazz up a pair of jeans by adding a tuxedo stripe. All you need is bond, sold at Michaels for $3.99 and some heat.

You can make an Astros-themed outfit, go blue for the Texans or red for the Rockets

You can also check out the selection of gear found at Walmart. A lot of it was under $20.

We grabbed a hat for about $10, then headed to Harwin Street to find the bling.

'Bling Over Bling' has a rainbow wall of rhinestones to choose from. They come in three different sizes all for $10 each, which was cheaper than what you can find at craft stores.

They even had blinged out numbers you can add to just about anything.

For just $4 we added Jose Altuve's number 27 on the brim.

For the final product, we used the E-6000 glue from Michael's that cost $3.99 to glue each rhinestone.

The inspiration came from @sparklequeen over on Instagram, who bling's out hats, beanies, even denim jackets with Swarovski crystals!



Related: Astros' Carlos Correa's future mom-in-law gets crafty with custom made gear
