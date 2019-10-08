Bling out your Astros gear for less

You don't have to go out and spend money on Astros gear when you can personalize the clothes you already have.
You can jazz up a pair of jeans by adding a tuxedo stripe. All you need is bond, sold at Michaels for $3.99 and some heat.
You can make an Astros-themed outfit, go blue for the Texans or red for the Rockets
You can also check out the selection of gear found at Walmart. A lot of it was under $20.
We grabbed a hat for about $10, then headed to Harwin Street to find the bling.
'Bling Over Bling' has a rainbow wall of rhinestones to choose from. They come in three different sizes all for $10 each, which was cheaper than what you can find at craft stores.
They even had blinged out numbers you can add to just about anything.
For just $4 we added Jose Altuve's number 27 on the brim.
For the final product, we used the E-6000 glue from Michael's that cost $3.99 to glue each rhinestone.
The inspiration came from @sparklequeen over on Instagram, who bling's out hats, beanies, even denim jackets with Swarovski crystals!
How to bling out your @astros gear on the cheap coming up at 6:45 am ! @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/FRgeVkN2MH— Chelsey Hernandez ABC13 (@ChelseyABC13) October 8, 2019
Related: Astros' Carlos Correa's future mom-in-law gets crafty with custom made gear