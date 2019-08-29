fashion show

11-year-old fashion designer from Alief ready to steal the show at NY Fashion Week

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old fashion designer from Alief is heading to New York Fashion Week.

Jayden Allyn Washer, a sixth grader at Alief ISD's Budewig Intermediate School, started designing only six months ago.

"Honestly, I get emotional. Like, I'm always about to cry," Jayden said. "When I'm going to be backstage and I'm watching the show, I'm probably going to cry a bit."

When he's not wearing his school uniform, one can find Jayden sporting his own distinctive style.

"Sophisticated evening wear. Something that would make you feel empowered and strong. Beautiful, obviously," he explained.

Jayden's mother, Sabrina Occeus, is also a designer.

"Whatever interest you see your kid gravitating to, you just let them explore it," she explained. "Why stop it or put obstacles in front of it?"

"Some people feel self-conscious and it really hurts that they feel self-conscious," Jayden said. "So I kind of want them to know they're beautiful in any way."

