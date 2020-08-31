Houston CultureMap

New York's most famous chocolate chip cookie will soon be available in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- If you're a cookie freak, you already know about the Levain chocolate chip cookie made by Levain Bakery in New York.

This monstrous cookie weighs 6 ounces -- twice as big as your typical chocolate chip cookie, with a crisp outside and gooey inside. They have such a following that fans have been known to make field trips to New York to get them. They've also been a holy grail for countless food bloggers such as Cookie Madness, who've tried to duplicate the recipe.

Come September, you can buy them in Houston.

Levain Bakery has launched "Levain Bakery Frozen Cookies," a new line of frozen cookies, made from their signature recipes, that will be sold at Central Market locations throughout Texas.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

RELATED: Girl Scouts debut new French toast-inspired cookie

EMBED More News Videos

Think "Toast-Yay!" could become your new favorite?



SEE ALSO: These cookie kits help kids cope with quarantine
EMBED More News Videos

This DIY cookie kit provides a creative (and yummy!) way to keep your child's mind engaged and tummy full.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonsnackssnack foodcookieshouston culturemapgrocery storeculturemap
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Landry's wants to help you cook at home with new meal kits
Beloved Texas beer brand brews a White Claw competitor
College Station ranks 2nd on list of struggling US college towns
Popular Texas German festival canceled due to COVID concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fulshear police uncover bodies of 2 men inside a home
No immediate threats to the Gulf at this time
Texans will have to pay taxes on extra income
Drive-thru voting planned at election HQ of NRG Park
What's included in bill to decriminalize pot at federal level
Klein ISD uses new cleaning technology for safe school year
Lubbock weather forecaster dies suddenly
Show More
Read the police reform suggestions sent to Mayor Turner
Who killed 2-year-old Maliyah Bass?
'Miracle baby' born 2 months after mom's COVID-19 recovery
Judge finds Texas violated voter registration law for 2nd time
Texas A&M student and parents killed in Bryan plane crash
More TOP STORIES News