New York's most famous chocolate chip cookie will soon be available in Houston

This monstrous cookie weighs 6 ounces -- twice as big as your typical chocolate chip cookie, with a crisp outside and gooey inside. They have such a following that fans have been known to make field trips to New York to get them. They've also been a holy grail for countless food bloggers such as Cookie Madness, who've tried to duplicate the recipe.
Come September, you can buy them in Houston.
Levain Bakery has launched "Levain Bakery Frozen Cookies," a new line of frozen cookies, made from their signature recipes, that will be sold at Central Market locations throughout Texas.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
