New York's most famous chocolate chip cookie will soon be available in Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6375923" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Think "Toast-Yay!" could become your new favorite?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6110866" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This DIY cookie kit provides a creative (and yummy!) way to keep your child's mind engaged and tummy full.

HOUSTON, Texas -- If you're a cookie freak, you already know about the Levain chocolate chip cookie made by Levain Bakery in New York.This monstrous cookie weighs 6 ounces -- twice as big as your typical chocolate chip cookie, with a crisp outside and gooey inside. They have such a following that fans have been known to make field trips to New York to get them. They've also been a holy grail for countless food bloggers such as Cookie Madness, who've tried to duplicate the recipe.Come September, you can buy them in Houston.Levain Bakery has launched "Levain Bakery Frozen Cookies," a new line of frozen cookies, made from their signature recipes, that will be sold at Central Market locations throughout Texas.