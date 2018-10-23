FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman saves husband's life, gives birth in the same week

EMBED </>More Videos

INCREDIBLE: In the span of one week, a Minnesota woman both saved a life and gave birth to a new one.

WEST ST. PAUL, Minnesota --
In the span of one week, a Minnesota woman both saved a life and gave birth to a new one.

Ashley Goette was 39 weeks pregnant and preparing to go to the hospital for the birth of her son. But instead, it was her husband that prompted an emergency trip.

Andrew went into cardiac arrest two weeks ago at their St. Paul home. Ashley kept him alive with CPR, but Andrew wasn't out of the woods yet.

He was put into a medically induced coma. Doctors cautioned that if he did awake, it may be with significant brain damage.

Incredibly, he came out of the coma hours before Ashley went into labor. Everyone was wondering if he was OK.

"This is one of my favorite things," Ashley said. "Libby grabbed him and said, 'Andrew, do you know you're having a baby?' And he was like (nods yes). And she said, 'Do you want to be there and be a part of your baby's life?' And he shook his head yes."

Turns out Andrew was OK and will make a full recovery.

And their baby, little Lenon, is OK too, with quite the story to tell, as soon as he learns how to talk.
Related Topics:
familybuzzworthybirthu.s. & worldbig talkersMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Long lost siblings unite for the first time in Houston
Miracle Baby: Born 13 weeks early at 1 lb, 4 oz heads home
U.S. Army dad surprises 9-year-old daughter at school
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Young Boy's 100-pound pumpkin returned after alleged theft
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
BORDER WATCH: Migrant caravan continues moving north
Houston man who attended Pittsburgh synagogue reacts to shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
NEW VIDEO: Transgender student bullied before brutal attack
Charges filed against suspected Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
Man and child face backlash after dressing like Nazis
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Show More
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M lottery jackpot
Saturday's weather rolling into Sunday with warm temperatures and clear skies
Coogs blowout undefeated South Florida, 57-36
BETO AND BRON: LeBron James shows off support for O'Rourke
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
More News