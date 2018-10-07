FAMILY & PARENTING

Vietnamese refugee family reunites with U.S. Sailor who rescued them

EMBED </>More Videos

Vietnamese family reunites with U.S. Navy crew who rescued them 37 years ago when they were stranded at sea.

By
VANCOUVER, Wash. --
It was a reunion one Washington family had been working towards for 37 years.

Now, thanks to social media, they were able to find the men who saved their lives as they fled their country three decades ago.

Kay Huynh, his family and several others were trying to escape Vietnam. While on the South China Sea, the engine on their tiny boat died, leaving them floating in the middle of the ocean for seven days without food or water.

U.S. Sailor Dale Joliffe was aboard the USS Ingersoll DD-990 when he spotted the small boat and got the captain to turn around. The cook onboard at time of the rescue, Pete Madlem, fed all 40 people.

About three years ago, Madlem found and connected with the Huynh's family on Facebook and Saturday, they all reunited with the sailor who rescued them.

"I'm happy that they are happy and that they are thriving. They are our family now. They are an extension of it," Joliffe said with a smile.

The family says they're so thankful for the crew.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyreunionnavyrescueoceansu.s. & worldWashington
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Three Siblings Become Doctors
Couple gets engaged with Ben & Jerry's 'Marry Me Mint'
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Limo crash in upstate New York leaves 20 people dead
Katt Williams arrested for allegedly assaulting driver
Woman beaten to death with baseball bat, police say
Homeless woman struck and killed during police chase
State bragging rights are on the line for the Texans
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
Texans vs. Cowboys: A look at the football rivalry
1 dead at second scene connected to restaurant shootout
Show More
Few showers possible late Sunday afternoon when tailgating starts
Bregman, Gonzalez power Astros to Game 2 win, lead series 2-0
Two cool fronts headed our way next week
TEXANS IN 60: Texans fans can still purchase last minute tickets
Man's doorstop is a meteorite worth a fortune
More News