Try this with kids to beat boredom and spread kindness

By
KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Looking to bust that summer boredom while limiting your kids' screen time? One Kingwood mom has a creative suggestion that gets kids outside and loving it!

Nikkie Hancock runs Kingwood Moms, a local resource website for all things mom-related in the Fall Creek, Atascocita, Humble and Kingwood areas.

One way she keeps her 3-year-old and 5-year-old entertained is with the "Kindness Rocks Project." First, your child paints rocks with fun colors or even positive messages.

After you're done with painting your rocks, then it's time to get active outside and hide the rocks for your neighbors to find! Hancock says it's a great way to keep your children's creative skills active while teaching them the importance of being kind.

"We have waited a couple times to see people find them and see their reaction and my kids love that. They know someone else is going to find it and it's going to brighten their day," said Hancock.

Hancock says anyone can start this in their neighborhood and suggests to add a Facebook link to your rock, so that you can post pictures of the rocks you find. Then you can re-hide the rocks to see them continue to brighten your neighbors' day.
