A pregnant Texas mom has won the internet and the hearts of H-E-B shoppers everywhere with her maternity photo shoot.Amy Scott recently celebrated her pickles and ice cream cravings by taking photos with the foods inside the grocery store.Throughout the shoot, Scott, who's already a mom to sons Henry and Hudson, cruises the aisles for her favorite treats, which included popcorn, watermelon and a Texas staple, Blue Bell ice cream.She even made a stop in the medicine aisle for TUMS to extinguish any heartburn.Scott told ABC News in a statement, "Moms can totally relate to just wanting to eat their way through a grocery store while pregnant. There has been so much positive feedback and a lot of 'Why didn't I think of that?'"Scott is eight months pregnant. Her third son, Harrison, is due on June 1.