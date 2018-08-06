FAMILY & PARENTING

Sisters reunited decades later on a mission to find their two brothers

The journey is not over for Janelle Harr and her sister.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Two sisters have some catching up to do after a family reunion with 30 years in the making.

It all began with one online message.

Janelle Harr says she was put up for adoption when her mother could no longer take care of her. Harr said she knew she had siblings but had never met them.

For decades, she struggled with that mystery.

One day, Harr received a message from her biological sister through Ancestry.com asking about a familiar name, Rhoda Walles.

"Immediately I responded 'yes, that's my birth mother,'" Harr said.

The sisters' tear-jerking reunion at an airport in Austin was captured on video.

But their journey is not over.

Harr says they have two more brothers and have successfully found one of them.

They are now working to reunite and continue growing their family.
